Humidity Rises; Watching the Heat Index by Mid-Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The humidity fell away for a time on Sunday! Dew points were back into the mid and upper 50s - a refreshing change from the miserable heat 24 hours prior. The trend won’t last, however. Dew Points and Feels-like temperatures climb through the middle of the coming work week. Expect a few chances along the way.

Some high-level cloud cover was drifting across the IL/WI border from showers/storms over Missouri. Expect an overall clear night with lows in the lower 60s. Highs climb right back into the lower 90s on Monday afternoon. Winds turn westerly from 5-10 mph. There is a very slight chance for a shower or storm from northern/central Wisconsin to drift into the NBC15 viewing area. We’ll be on the lookout for a few isolated showers/storms on Tuesday. One or two of these could be on the stronger side. Highs remain near-90°F through Wednesday.

A more robust upper-level wave and frontal boundary drop through Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Expectations of rainfall should be managed. Models do not suggest much rain for the region -- keeping totals near or below 0.25″. Although we may not see beneficial rainfall, temperatures and humidity will drop for the end of the week. Highs will finish out in the lower - mid 80s next weekend.

