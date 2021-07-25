Janesville woman arrested for 6th OWI offense following hit and run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman has been arrested for her 6th OWI offense after a hit and run pursuit early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Janesville Police Department, at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning officers were dispatched to a hit and run that occurred in the 300 block of S. Jackson St. in Janesville.

An officer arrived on the scene to find a vehicle speeding away on Jackson St. A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle proceeded to drive for 5 minutes through a trailer park at speeds up to 55 mph.

The pursuit ended when the officer was able to box the car in on a dead end street.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Alexandra Kjell of Janesville whose driving status had previously been revoked following 5 prior OWI convictions.

Kjell was charged with her 6th OWI offense in addition to 4 other charges including fleeing/eluding an officer and operating after revocation.

Toxicology results are pending and Kjell currently waits in the Rock Co. Jail.

