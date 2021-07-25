Advertisement

More groups ask Kaul to remove Natural Resources Board chair

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - More groups are calling on Wisconsin’s attorney general to remove the head of the state’s Natural Resources Board before its August meeting.

Fred Prehn, whose six-year term expired on May 1, has refused to vacate his position, citing a state law that allows him to continue to serve until the state Senate confirms his replacement.

Republicans control the Senate and have yet to schedule a confirmation hearing.

Kaul received two letters from a total of eight group last week complaining that Prehn’s presence on the board is hurting public trust.

Prehn says his decision to remain was not political and questioned the motivations behind the a complaint from the Humane Society, referring to plans for the board to take action on the wolf hunt at next month’s meeting.

As previously reported, the DNR is expected to bring its quota recommendations to the Natural Resources Board in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, Calif.,...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Roads clear after vehicle fire closed 1-39 lanes
A child does school work at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US
U of Illinois to open offices in India to recruit students
Police dispute claim of planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence