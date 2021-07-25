New meat market, eatery opens in Windsor

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - A new business is bringing the farm-to-table experience to the community.

Husband and wife Judson and Monique Branch opened their butcher shop and restaurant on Friday.

The couple says their goal is to connect with local farmers and source goods from them.

“Our farmers are working night and day,” said Monique Branch. “We noticed there are a ton of farms really local that are close by and we just wanted to give them another location to sell their products and partner with the community.”

Judson Branch has worked as chef for over 20 years. He was also finalist on season 7 of the culinary reality show, ‘Chopped’.

He says he has a new appreciation for how hard area farmers work.

“I don’t think everybody really understands what they put into raising these animals,” said Branch.

Branch says he had a vision to bring something different to the area and wanted to build a place that was part grocery store and gathering place.

“It was more about creating an experience and creating this little hub that we have here where people could just get together and enjoy one another,” said Judson.

The menu includes pizza and sandwiches made from local meats and cheeses. For those with a sweet tooth, milkshakes will be made from ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery.

“I would say it definitely evolved from something much smaller to much bigger now,” said Monique.

The name, Branch + Daughter, is both for the couple’s daughter, Vada, and to honor the women in their extended families.

“This is something that means a lot to me, it’s not just about our daughter,” said Judson. “It’s about all the women in our families who have allowed us to carry on and be able to do this today.”

The business is located on 6601 Traveler Trail in Windsor.

The business is located on 6601 Traveler Trail in Windsor.

