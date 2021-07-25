U.S. Men’s team loses to France, breaks 25 game winning streak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Men’s basketball team has lost for the first time since 2004, officially breaking their 25 game Olympic winning streak.

Last losing at the Athens Olympic Games 17 years ago, the US fell on Sunday to France with a final score of 83-76 in their opening game of 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The team plays Iran on Wednesday followed by the Czech Republic on Saturday, both games of which they must now win in order to make it to the basketball quarterfinals and stay in the hunt for their fourth consecutive gold medal.

However despite the loss, the US is still the second highest in most medals earned in the Olympic games so far.

The US has already scored 4 gold medals in swimming, fencing, shooting and taekwondo events. In addition, the US has earned 2 silver medals in swimming, 3 bronze medals in swimming, and 1 bronze medal in skateboarding.

