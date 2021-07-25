Vehicle fire closes two right lanes of 1-39 southbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of I-39 southbound near Edgerton are closed after a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the mile marker 16.12, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

An incident report stated the closures are estimated to last an hour.

The report did not state if there were any injuries.

