Wisconsin Olympic Athletes to compete in Sunday’s Olympic events

TOKYO (WMTV) - Sunday’s Olympic events kick off with a long list of Wisconsin-connected athletes participating. Here is a look at the 14 who will be competing today.

3x3 Basketball

Rae Lin D'Alie (right) (Michael Conroy | AP)

Rae Lin D’alie of Waterford went to UW-Madison and played in Italy - FIBA 3x3. While playing for UW Basketball (2006-10) Rae started 131 of 132 games, setting a university record for consecutive games played and started.

Instagram: @rmdalie11

Basketball

Autoplay Caption

Jrue Holiday is perhaps best known for playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition to the Bucks, the UCLA grad has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. Holiday is a two-time player for the NBA All-Defensive First Team and won the NBA Sportsmanship Award this year.

Twitter: @jrue_holiday11

Instagram: @jrue_holiday11

Khris Middleton finished his Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 season ranked third all-time in Bucks history with 563 career 3-pointers made and eighth in career 3-pointers made with 417.

He was also selected for the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team Roster.

Twitter: @khris22m

Instagram: @k_mid22

Rowing

Autoplay Caption

Megan Kalmoe of St. Croix Falls, went to UW-Madison and is a three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016). She received gold in quadruple skills in the 2015 World Championships.

Twitter: @megankalmoe

Instagram: @megankalmoe



Jessica Thoennes of Madison won the silver in the women’s eight at the 2017 World Rowing Under-23 Championships. She also earned the Academic All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Alie Rusher of West Bend attended Stanford for undergrad. Rusher finished fourth in the varsity eight at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships and finished second in the varsity eight in 2017.



Instagram: @alierusher

Maddie Wanamaker started rowing in 2013 as a walk-on at UW-Madison, where she led the team to a pair of top 10 NCAA finishes in 2016 and 2017. Wanamaker also finished sixth in the four at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.



Twitter: @wanamaker_m



Instagram: @mad_wana

Sailing

Stephanie Roble of East Troy won a bronze in 2020 during the World Championship and participated in the event in 2014, 2017 and 2018. She also received the silver in the Pan American Game Lima in 2019.



Instagram: @stephanieroble

Shooting



Madelynn Ann Bernau, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon | AP)

Madelynn Bernau of Waterford started shooting clay targets when she was 12 and began shooting in the USA Shooting sanctioned competition in 2016. This year, she was the World Cup Lonato Gold Medalist.



Instagram: @maddy_bernau



Swimming



Phoebe Bacon (Jeff Roberson | AP)

Phoebe Bacon attended UW-Madison and is a two-time Pan American Games medalist (100m Back, 4x100m medley relay). She received the gold in the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships (100-meter backstroke, 400 mixed medley relay, 400 medley relay).



Instagram: @baconswim

Yigit Aslan of UW-Madison will begin at the school in fall. For now, he’s playing for Team Turkey. In 2020, he swam 24.84 minutes for the Men 50 Freestyle in the Turkish National Championships.



Instagram: @yigit_aslann

Volleyball

Lauren Carlini (Elaine Thompson | AP)



Lauren Carlini attended UW-Madison and was chosen MVP and Best Setter at the 2018 Pan American Cup where she started all six matches, ultimately leading the U.S. to gold.



Twitter: @laurencarlini



Instagram: @laurencarlini

Soccer

Rose Lavelle (John Raoux | AP)

Rose Lavelle attended UW-Madison and played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) where she won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.



Twitter: @roselavelle



Instagram: @lavellerose



Softball



Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a softball game against Australia in Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Kelsey Harshman attended UW-Madison is on Team Canada. While at UW, she ranked third in the school’s history batting average with a .369 career clip. Her .527 on-base percentage ranks second at UW.



Instagram: @kelseyharshman

A full schedule of Olympic events and where you can watch them can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.