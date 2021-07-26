Advertisement

Aerial speed enforcement to begin in six Wis. counties

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will fly over state highways in airplanes this week in an attempt to detect speeding and aggressive driving, according to WisDOT.

WSP’s Ariel Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in six Wisconsin counties: Rock, Waukesha, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Marathon and Dunn.

It is much easier to spot traffic violations from the air, WisDOT said. When a pilot observes a violation, they community with ground-based units who will then initiate a traffic stop.

Weather permitting, pilots will patrol:

Tuesday, July 27

• Waukesha County - I-94

• Rock County - I-39/90

Wednesday, July 28

• Trempealeau County - I-94

Thursday, July 29

• Eau Claire County - I-94

Saturday July 31

• Marathon County - US-51

• Dunn County - I-94

WSP’s goal is to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

