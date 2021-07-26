Car stolen on Madison’s west side
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot on Madison’s west side Saturday.
The incident occurred between midnight and 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the Timberlake Trail Apartments, MPD said.
Officers added the stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with four stickers on the back window. The car also has silver duct tape covering the front right-hand bumper.
Officials have no suspect information at this time.
