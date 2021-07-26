Car stolen on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot on Madison’s west side Saturday.

The incident occurred between midnight and 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the Timberlake Trail Apartments, MPD said.

Officers added the stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with four stickers on the back window. The car also has silver duct tape covering the front right-hand bumper.

Officials have no suspect information at this time.

