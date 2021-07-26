Advertisement

Car stolen on Madison’s west side

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot on Madison’s west side Saturday.

The incident occurred between midnight and 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the Timberlake Trail Apartments, MPD said.

Officers added the stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with four stickers on the back window. The car also has silver duct tape covering the front right-hand bumper.

Officials have no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Youth inmates’ attitudes worsening, staff feels ‘defeated’
Heidi Bauer
Missing 48-year-old was last seen in Madison nearly 2 weeks ago
.
MPD: One-third of Madison’s currently stolen vehicles from west side
Shell casing found on Madison west side following report of shots fired