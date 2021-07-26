Dane County hits new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County hit a new milestone on Monday in terms of getting COVID-19 shots into the arms of its residents.

The Department of Health Services confirmed Monday that seven in 10 residents of the county have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine. The agency’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 67.3% of residents have completed their COVID-19 series.

Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said the milestone shows progress in getting the county out the pandemic.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who rolled up their sleeves to help bring us to this point,” she said.

PHMDC also noted that Dane County is among the most vaccinated counties in the state, with more than 80% of its 12 years and older population having received at least one dose. However, PHMDC acknowledged that data shows disparities among people of color in terms of vaccinations. Just over 37% of Black residents and over 58% of Hispanic residents have received their vaccine.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Dane County will continue to work with communities of color on vaccine access.

“We will not stop now,” said Rhodes-Conway. “We will continue to provide equitable access to the vaccine and engage our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.”

The number of vaccinations is also starting to go up again. More vaccines were administered last week than the week before. This is the first time that the number of vaccines has increased weekly for the past two weeks in about 4 months.

There were 41,246 vaccines given out to Wisconsin residents last week. So far this week, 495 shots were administered.

COVID-19 cases, seven-day average soar

More than 300 COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 351.

Six out of the past seven days have seen cases higher than 300, with three of those days being higher than 400 cases per day.

To date, DHS has confirmed 617,371 cases in Wisconsin.

No new COVID-19 deaths were added Monday, the COVID-19 dashboard indicated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.