Evers calls special session as lawmakers eye veto overrides

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a $2 billion income tax cut at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Wisconsin lawmakers already expected to meet Tuesday to attempt an override of one of Gov. Tony Evers recent vetoes, the governor has directed them to gavel in a special session to talk about education.

On Monday, Evers signed an executive order directing the Assembly and state Senate to convene for a special session just after 9 a.m. to discuss injecting more money into the state’s education system. In a video tweeted before the order was announced, the governor noted that legislators had scheduled an extraordinary session for that day.

Republicans in the legislature have not revealed the reason for the extraordinary session, however a tweet by the state’s chamber of commerce declared they planned to vote to override the veto of a bill which would have ended supplemental federal unemployment benefits.

The overrides were almost certain to fail because there aren’t enough Republicans to vote for them without Democrats crossing sides. Likewise, Evers’ special session call is also likely to be ignored, which Republicans have done repeatedly when he’s made similar calls to pass his priorities.

Republicans were to announce Monday afternoon which bills or partial budget vetoes they planned to attempt to override.

In the special session, Evers is asking lawmakers to consider his plan to increase school funding by more than a half-billion dollars, with $440 million going to K-12 schools and another $110 million going to higher education.

