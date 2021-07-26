First Alert - Severe storms possible Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best chance of storms and the greatest threat of severe weather this week will come Wednesday night. A complex of rain and stronger storms will likely develop along a cold front and impact southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Much of southern Wisconsin will be under a SLIGHT THREAT of severe weather Wednesday through Wednesday night. This is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. If stronger storms develop, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. Hail, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning will also be possible. Right now, the tornado threat looks like it is going to remain very low. Wednesday could be declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Make sure to stay connected with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees across much of the area. Today will not be overly humid with dew point temperatures rising into the lower to mid 60s. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Overall, Monday evening and Monday night will be warm and muggy. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers, downpours and thunderstorms will develop across central and northern Wisconsin Monday evening. This is where the best chance of rain and storms will be Monday night. However, a few rain showers and storms could clip our northern counties. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see a rain shower or storm overnight.

Future Radar - Tuesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Any rain showers or storms that try to move into southern Tuesday morning will likely dissipate quickly. Once again, Tuesday will be a hot and more humid day. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, the humidity will likely add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat index values Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower 90s. There will be a chance of rain and storms late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, but there are still a lot of question marks revolving around Tuesday and Tuesday night’s rain and storm chances. If storms develop, a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Temperature Vs Heat Index Forecast - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day this week. High temperatures will be near or just above 90 degrees. Dew point temperatures will be near 70 degrees, so it is going to feel oppressive outside. With max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, dangerous heat will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Max Heat Index Forecast - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Much of the day on Wednesday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny. The chance of rain and storms will not start to increase until Wednesday evening or Wednesday night. Rain and storms will start to develop across west-central Wisconsin Wednesday evening along or ahead of a cold front. These rain showers and storms will likely develop into a complex of stronger storms and move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Next Big Weather Maker - Cold front slides through Wednesday night (WMTV NBC15)

Light rain could linger into Thursday morning. Any chance of rain on Thursday will likely be gone by lunchtime. Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. It is going to feel much more comfortable outside Thursday afternoon.

The pick day of the workweek this week will be Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny and not very hot. Highs on Friday will only be on either side of 80 degrees.

Slight rain chances could return this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.