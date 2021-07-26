Fish Hatchery Road eastbound ramp to close for reconstruction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fish Hatchery Road ramp to the eastbound Beltline (US 12/18) in Madison will close beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

According to WisDOT, the ramp will be closed until Wednesday, August 4.

Crews will reconstruct the ramp as part of the Flex Lane project, WisDOT said. Drivers must find alternative routes during the closure.

The closure and work operations are dependent on weather and are subject to change.

