Advertisement

Fish Hatchery Road eastbound ramp to close for reconstruction

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fish Hatchery Road ramp to the eastbound Beltline (US 12/18) in Madison will close beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

According to WisDOT, the ramp will be closed until Wednesday, August 4.

Crews will reconstruct the ramp as part of the Flex Lane project, WisDOT said. Drivers must find alternative routes during the closure.

The closure and work operations are dependent on weather and are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
Aerial speed enforcement to begin in six Wis. counties
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
Report: Rodgers has indicated he plans to play in Green bay this year
Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday
First Alert - Severe storms possible Wednesday night
First Alert - Severe storms possible Wednesday night