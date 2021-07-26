Gas leak controlled in DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest officials are asking residents who smell gas in their homes to evacuate and vent it out, after a gas leak was contained in the city.

According to the DeForest Police Department, police and firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to East Lincoln Drive and East North Street for a gas main leak.

Officials had asked residents to shelter in place or stay away from the area.

The gas leak was controlled by 2:30 p.m., but Madison Gas & Electric estimated that 50-60 residences are affected.

Residents who smell gas in their home should not turn on lights, ignition or spark-causing devices. DeForest PD said the residents should then contact MG&E right away.

