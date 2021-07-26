Advertisement

Gas leak controlled in DeForest

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest officials are asking residents who smell gas in their homes to evacuate and vent it out, after a gas leak was contained in the city.

According to the DeForest Police Department, police and firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to East Lincoln Drive and East North Street for a gas main leak.

Officials had asked residents to shelter in place or stay away from the area.

The gas leak was controlled by 2:30 p.m., but Madison Gas & Electric estimated that 50-60 residences are affected.

Residents who smell gas in their home should not turn on lights, ignition or spark-causing devices. DeForest PD said the residents should then contact MG&E right away.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Dane County hits new COVID-19 vaccine milestone
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Jeff Yabuki (left) with brother Craig Yabuki, 2012
Yabuki family donates $20 million to Children’s Wisconsin to transform mental health responses
Image source: Wisconsin Lottery
Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Lotto ticket expires Friday