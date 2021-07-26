Advertisement

Gov. Evers: More than $22 million of public infrastructure grants awarded

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)(AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $20 million worth of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grants have been awarded for critical infrastructure projects to small communities throughout the state.

According to the Evers Administration, the grants, which were announced Monday, will target low to moderate income communities and municipalities. They will pay for projects such as improvements, repairs or expansion of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks and blight prevention and elimination.

“As Wisconsin continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, we’re working to connect the dots to ensure every family and every community can continue to rebound and recover,” Gov. Evers. said. “From Spooner to Cobb to Algoma, the more than $22 million in grants announced today will help make critical infrastructure improvements and support upgrades to essential services while sustaining family-supporting jobs in communities across our states.”

The Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources manages Wisconsin’s Small Cities, Community Development Block Grant program, Evers said.

“Communities of all sizes have struggled for years to make desperately needed repairs to aging roads, water mains, and sewerage systems,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Making these improvements enables Wisconsin communities to provide better public services and stronger public infrastructure to residents who rely on them daily.”

In all, the CDBG Public Facility Awards this year totaled $22,406,347, according to the governor’s office and were divided between communities including: Abbotsford, Algoma, Ashland, Augusta, Boscobel, Clyman, Cobb, Crandon, Dorchester, Gratiot, Gresham, Mason, Mauston, Mondovi, Muscoda, Norwalk, Owen, Pittsville, Prentice, Rib Lake, South Wayne, Spooner, Suring, Viola, and Winter.

