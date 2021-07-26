Advertisement

Missing 48-year-old was last seen in Madison nearly 2 weeks ago

Heidi Bauer
Heidi Bauer(Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a 48-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Heidi Bauer made contact with law enforcement in Black River Falls on Sunday. She has already left the area.

Bauer was last seen on July 13 in Madison. Investigators are not sure where she may be, but point out that Bauer has ties in Grant Co. and in Sparta.

She normally drives a 2015 Toyota Avalon, with the Wisconsin plate number: KUNAR8.

The Sheriff’s Office added that Bauer has recently been dealing with mental health issues.

Anyone who sees her or her car is asked to call local authorities or the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

