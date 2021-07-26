Madison police investigate 4 linked residential robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating residential burglaries in the Midtown District Monday that are tentatively linked.

The department’s initial report states that several residents reported the robberies from 4:30 p.m. on July 21 to around 7 a.m. on July 22. The robberies occurred on the 5400 block of Dorsett Drive and 5200 block of Hammersley Road.

The department has “tentatively linked” the cases due to their close proximity and similar timeline.

Some residents told police their bicycles were stolen, though they were later found. Other residents told police that there was minor property damage to their residence due to forced entry.

MPD does not currently have suspect information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.