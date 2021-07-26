MPD: One-third of Madison’s currently stolen vehicles from west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The west side of Madison accounts for over a third of the currently reported stolen vehicles in the area, police say.

Madison Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Section released the total reported stolen vehicles in Madison and Dane County, which shows 30 cars are listed as stolen. Out of those 30, 11 were stolen from the West District.

Madison’s West District includes Elver Park, West Towne Mall and University Ridge Golf Course.

Police officers urged anyone with information on the stolen vehicles to call the department at 608-255-2345. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.

MPD also released these tips to help avoid theft:

Lock all car and residence doors.

Leave exterior lights on at night or use motion detecting lights.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Remove valuables from your vehicle when unoccupied, including extra keys or garage door openers.

Keep your garage doors closed and locked when not in use.

Report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.

