Advertisement

Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees

The Olympic cauldron gets lit at Yume no Ohashi bridge after the opening ceremony at the 2020...
The Olympic cauldron gets lit at Yume no Ohashi bridge after the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Robert Carr/Pool Photo via AP)(Robert Carr | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century?

There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan.

A deep-pocketed democracy, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects and technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure.

All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent. Some in Japan aren’t buying it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

New meat market opens
New meat market opens
The fate of the Wonder Bar
Planning Commission to hold public hearing regarding fate of historic Wonder Bar
Residents prepare to evacuate as another wildfire grows in California. (Source: KCRA via CNN...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Roads clear after vehicle fire closed 1-39 lanes