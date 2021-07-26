Advertisement

Packers WR Davante Adams joins elite Madden 99 Club

Davante Adams at Packers minicamp
Davante Adams at Packers minicamp
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has joined an elite club.

Adams has been inducted into the 99 Club on Madden NFL. Adams has a 99 rating--99 on catching, 99 on short route running and 98 on spectacular catch. That’s the highest achievable in-game rating.

The ratings are based on players’ real-life performance and skill set.

Madden NFL 22 is available on Aug. 20, 2021.

Things are up in the air for the Packers and Adams right now. They’ve reportedly broken off talks for a long-term contract extension.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports there are no plans to resume discussions right now.

Adams is still under contract and will make $12.25 million this season. After that, he’s eligible to become a free agent. He was on the field for Packers minicamp last month.

