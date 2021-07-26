Planning Commission to hold public hearing regarding fate of historic Wonder Bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fate of a historic Madison bar with ties to prohibition remains uncertain, as the city’s Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal to demolish it.

The owner of the Wonder Bar has since closed the building due to the pandemic, and McGrath Property Group has plans to replace the building with an 18-story apartment building.

Some community members, however, want to preserve the structure.

One group, the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, has proposed to physically move the bar. There is also a petition calling for the city to save it and preserve its history.

“This a really important era that this building was built. It has a lot of character,” Petitioner Janelle Munns said. “There’s a lot of apartment buildings going up. Do we really need to lose another historic building for another apartment?”

The McGrath Company says the new apartment would complement an existing, larger plan to renovate the area near the Alliant Energy Center.

The Planning Commission will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch the meeting at their website and learn how to speak at the meeting here.

If everything is approved, McGrath expects construction will break ground in September, and will be finished by 2023.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.