Portage woman injured in Texas crash that killed 13-year-old passenger

LUFKIN, Texas (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Portage woman was injured and her 13-year-old passenger was killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Texas.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on US Highway 59, about a half mile south from Lufkin, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety noted.

A Ford F-350 pickup truck was driving south on the highway when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to cross the center median. It then crashed head-on into a Dodge SUV, the Texas DPS reports.

The Dodge SUV then hit a Honda passenger car, while the Ford F-350 pickup truck continued to drive. The F-350 eventually struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck before coming to a stop.

The Portage woman was the driver of the Dodge and officials say she was taken to a Houston hospital by helicopter for treatment. An Angelina County Justice of the Peace said the 13-year-old passenger of the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. NBC15 does not yet know the relation of the Portage woman to the young teen.

The driver of the Ford F-350 and her three passengers, children ages 11, 9 and 4, were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford F-150 was also taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Honda was treated and released at the scene.

The Texas Dept. of Transportation is still investigating this crash.

NBC15 is working to find out more information on this crash.

