Report: Rodgers has indicated he plans to play in Green bay this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers fans wanting to see Aaron Rodgers back under center again this season were given another reason to remain hopeful.

Sources are telling NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport that the superstar quarterback has hinted to the people around him that he expects to play for the Pack this season. Rapoport is quick to caution that noting is firm and that it is just an “expectation.”

The tweet also reminded readers of some positive news from the other side of the bargaining table, quoting Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst as saying he is “hopeful” for Rodgers’ return.

“[T]here is a glimmer of hope,” Rapoport concludes.

Off-season reports indicate that Rodgers is unhappy with his current situation in Green Bay and is looking to be traded. Last week, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rodgers rejected a two-year extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the league sometime this off-season.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



He has missed the team’s mini-camps already this year and there remains questions about whether he will show up when training camp begins next week. If Rodgers does not show up, he will be fined $50,000 for every day he is absent. Those fines are not forgivable by the team, according to NFL rules.

While playing in The Match charity golf event on Tuesday in Montana, Rodgers was asked by announcer Brian Anderson if he will be in uniform when the Packers open the season September 12th in New Orleans. His response--”I don’t know.”

