Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: More details are being released following a shooting in Waupaca County on Sunday.

In an interview with Action 2 News Sunday evening, Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz says one person was flown to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim’s name, age and condition have not been released at this time, but we are told the injury is non-life threatening.

According to Sheriff Wilz, the shooting happened after a fight broke out among a group of people who were on a tubing trip on the Little Wolf River. Sheriff Wilz says they were called to the campground at 4:20 p.m. He says in total, about a dozen officers responded within minutes.

Sheriff Wilz says the suspect ran from the scene following the shooting, and believes the suspect was eventually picked up in a vehicle.

Although authorities know the suspect’s name, they are not releasing it at this time, but add the shooter could be in the Green Bay area.

Authorities say no one has been arrested as of this time, and add the incident is not a homicide.

Serene Pacheco, who witnessed the incident, spoke with Action 2 News early Sunday evening.

“My husband, my kids and I decided to go down the Wolf River this morning,” said Pacheco. “We heard sirens going off and whatever, I didn’t think anything of it because we are by the highway and thought it was an accident or whatever,” said Pacheco. “I thought (an) accident or something like that because accidents happen, it’s the weekend, people are drinking but then we found out it was a shooting, that someone got shot in the head.”

However, officers showed up at the beach, and told the family to leave.

“All of a sudden they said we need to evacuate immediately, so we took our kids back to where we parked and then at that point, they had buses blocking off entrances and exits, like not allowing anyone to leave because they were looking for what happened.”

She adds they didn’t want to tell her kids, who range in age from 7-14 years old, what was going on.

“We didn’t want to tell them what was going on, didn’t want to instill fear, but told them, like hey that’s like when you are at school and do practices and police come in to make sure everyone is safe. That’s kind of what we did and hung out by the truck for an hour or so.”

During our interview with Pacheco, she said authorities started to let everyone leave, and they had been there for more than an hour and a half. She says they were hanging out in the main parking lot because of the buses out there not letting anyone leave.

We asked Pacheco if she ever felt like she or her family was in danger.

“I would say no because of the response of officers who showed up. The entire time with my kids, I felt safe. I called family, let them know this is what happened.”

She adds her kids understand serious situations.

“When we got back to the truck, I said this isn’t a drill, this is a serious thing like you practice in school, but we have to be serious. If something happens where me or dad tell you this has to happen, you need to do this, it’s not a practice, it’s serious. Thankfully we didn’t have a serious situation at the vehicle, but me as a parent, I mean I am worried,” said Pacheco. “It puts into perspective - do your kids know what to do in an emergency situation, because things are different when I grew up, like my biggest worry was a fire or tornado or something like that. You don’t think this is going to happen, we live in a small town, this can’t happen to me.”

Pacheco also said a ThedaStar helicopter was spotted at the scene.

INITIAL REPORT 7:20 p.m.: Authorities are investigating a shooting in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident with Action 2 News early Sunday evening, saying the incident happened on the Little Wolf River tubing trip.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

The Sheriff adds the incident is not a homicide.

A witness tells Action 2 News a ThedaStar helicopter was at the scene.

No other details were immediately provided.

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County (WBAY Staff)

