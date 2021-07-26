Shell casing found on Madison west side following report of shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early morning Sunday.

Officers reported to Hammersley Road on Madison’s west side after a resident heard what sounded like a gunshot at about 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:10 a.m.

According to MPD, officers searched the area and found one single, fried shell casing. The casing was taken into evidence.

No property damage or injuries have been reported. No further information is available at this time.

