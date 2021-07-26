Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 16-year-old girl who died late Friday night in a crash along Lake Mendota Drive.

The medical examiner identified her as Sela Atkinson and confirmed that the teen died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD), officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a serious car crash, near Frautschi Point.

When they arrived, officers found the vehicle had gone off the roadway and ended up on its roof.

The investigation has indicated the vehicle was traveling east on Lake Mendota Drive when the driver lost control at a curve in the road. It appeared the vehicle had flipped multiple times, UWPD said.

Atkinson was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver and three other passengers, all of whom were in their teens, were transported to a local hospital and later released.

The crash remains under investigation by the UWPD and Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

