Toy Train Barn back on track after being closed during the pandemic

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Many attractions that were closed this time last year during the pandemic are now back open! That includes the Toy Train Barn in Argyle.

The Toy Train Barn is a massive model train display that sits in the bottom of a barn off State Road 81. All the gadgets and gizmos came from the mind and the hands of owner Buck Guthrie.

Guthrie and his wife Jan closed down the barn to visitors during the pandemic. They were also closed for a good chunk in 2019 because of Buck’s cancer diagnosis.

“He didn’t come down here for like 9 or 10 months and for me it was heartbreaking, you know? I’ve been married 42 years and just to see him so sad,” said Jan.

“It wasn’t so much no one being here, yeah that’s sad, it was just what we were going through, all of us,” added Buck.

Both Buck and Jan were vaccinated against the COVID-19 at the end of February. They decided to re-open their business on Memorial Day weekend.

“130 people. It was a surprise!” said Buck. “It was busy, it was really busy,” said Jan.

“It’s nice to have the door opened, the lights turned on, and see the faces again,” said Buck. “Been a long time coming and it’s exciting to see people back out,”

On July 14th, about 40 kids from Camp Pecatonica came to visit. Buck showed them around the barn and then he took them on a real train that traversing their property.

“My favorite part was the train because it could move because he made all of the parts and switches all that,” said camper Tierney Olson.

“it’s just cool that he made it by his two hands and all the things that popped up in his mind that he could make,” added camper Layla Polkinghorn.

Now that visitors are back, Buck has re-discovered his love for model trains and for showing them off.

“And he will keep building,” said Jan. “Now it will never end, I hope,”

The Toy Train Barn is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays. Admission is $5.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.