Advertisement

Toy Train Barn back on track after being closed during the pandemic

The tourist attraction in Argyle has been a big hit now that it’s back open
The trains are back up and running!
The trains are back up and running!(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Many attractions that were closed this time last year during the pandemic are now back open! That includes the Toy Train Barn in Argyle.

The Toy Train Barn is a massive model train display that sits in the bottom of a barn off State Road 81. All the gadgets and gizmos came from the mind and the hands of owner Buck Guthrie.

Guthrie and his wife Jan closed down the barn to visitors during the pandemic. They were also closed for a good chunk in 2019 because of Buck’s cancer diagnosis.

“He didn’t come down here for like 9 or 10 months and for me it was heartbreaking, you know? I’ve been married 42 years and just to see him so sad,” said Jan.

“It wasn’t so much no one being here, yeah that’s sad, it was just what we were going through, all of us,” added Buck.

Both Buck and Jan were vaccinated against the COVID-19 at the end of February. They decided to re-open their business on Memorial Day weekend.

“130 people. It was a surprise!” said Buck. “It was busy, it was really busy,” said Jan.

“It’s nice to have the door opened, the lights turned on, and see the faces again,” said Buck. “Been a long time coming and it’s exciting to see people back out,”

On July 14th, about 40 kids from Camp Pecatonica came to visit. Buck showed them around the barn and then he took them on a real train that traversing their property.

“My favorite part was the train because it could move because he made all of the parts and switches all that,” said camper Tierney Olson.

“it’s just cool that he made it by his two hands and all the things that popped up in his mind that he could make,” added camper Layla Polkinghorn.

Now that visitors are back, Buck has re-discovered his love for model trains and for showing them off.

“And he will keep building,” said Jan. “Now it will never end, I hope,”

The Toy Train Barn is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays. Admission is $5.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Youth inmates’ attitudes worsening, staff feels ‘defeated’
Heidi Bauer
Missing 48-year-old was last seen in Madison nearly 2 weeks ago
.
MPD: One-third of Madison’s currently stolen vehicles from west side
A police car.
Car stolen on Madison’s west side
A four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon left one dead and six hospitalized near Lufkin, Texas.
Portage woman injured in Texas crash that killed 13-year-old passenger