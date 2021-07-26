Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Lotto ticket expires Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unclaimed All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery Lotto ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire Friday.

The ticket was purchased at Station Prospect LLC, 330 Prospect Ave., North Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin Lottery said. The winning matching numbers for the January 31, 2021 Midday drawing are 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21.

Players can win the money by matching either 11/11 numbers or 0/11 numbers. Drawings are held twice daily Monday through Sunday.

Drawings are held every day after 1:30 p.m. for Midday draws and after 9:00 p.m. for Evening draws. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to be included in that day’s Midday or Evening drawing.

The odds of winning the All or Nothing top prize are 1 in 352,716. It costs $2 per draw, according to Wisconsin Lottery. Four All or Nothing $100,000 top prizes have been won in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.