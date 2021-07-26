UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Reports say a deal with the team close to being finalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Titletown, signaling the MVP is ready to take the field for Training Camp.
“Aaron Force 1” arrived at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at about 11 p.m. Monday. Action 2 News captured video of him stepping off of a private jet and driving away in a black SUV.
This appears to end a months-long standoff between Rodgers and the Packers front office. Veteran players report to Training Camp Tuesday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a deal in which the 2023 year in No. 12′s contract would be voided with no tags in the future. That would give Rodgers freedom to play elsewhere after this season. Schefter says the two sides reached an agreement on terms over the weekend.
There is also reporting that Rodgers wants Randall Cobb to return to the Packers.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to play for the team this season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport cites sources that say Rodgers has discussed this with “people close to him.”
This comes as Packers shareholders gathered at Lambeau Field to hear from the front office on the season and the future of the team.
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says he doesn’t know if Rodgers will report to Training Camp, which starts Wednesday. Murphy says he knows that fans are frustrated by the standoff between the team and their franchise player.
The Packers are the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL and all of professional sports in the United States.
ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports “a smattering of boos” as Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst took the stage.
Some shareholders were clearly in Aaron Rodgers’ corner and let the executives know about it.
Gutekunst told the shareholders that the team has been “working tirelessly” with Rodgers and his representation and they are “hopeful for a positive resolution.”
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that sources tell him a deal is close to being finalized between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
According to Schefter, the deal involves bringing Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, but once finalized, would help set up Rodgers’ departure from the team after this season.
Schefter reports that according to sources, the 2023 year in his current contract deal would be voided, and Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income this year to give the team more cap room now.
Schefter’s report comes on the same day as the Packers’ shareholders meeting.
Schefter also tweeted that sources tell him wide receiver Davante Adams is now willing to listen to more contract discussions with the team.
