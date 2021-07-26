UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Titletown, signaling the MVP is ready to take the field for Training Camp.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to play for the team this season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport cites sources that say Rodgers has discussed this with “people close to him.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers at training camp?



📺: #NFLTrainingCamp on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/58gjB1eDQw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 26, 2021

From NFL Now: Things between #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and the organization appear to be slowly starting to thaw. More here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/bbICIi1SHv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

This comes as Packers shareholders gathered at Lambeau Field to hear from the front office on the season and the future of the team.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says he doesn’t know if Rodgers will report to Training Camp, which starts Wednesday. Murphy says he knows that fans are frustrated by the standoff between the team and their franchise player.

Murphy acknowledged he knows fans are frustrated by the Aaron Rodgers' situation and then called it a "pox on both houses, us and Aaron."



He said he was pleasantly surprised there wasn't more booing either directed at the team or Rodgers. https://t.co/kOFMAy2JAW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

The Packers are the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL and all of professional sports in the United States.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports “a smattering of boos” as Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst took the stage.

Some shareholders were clearly in Aaron Rodgers’ corner and let the executives know about it.

Gutekunst told the shareholders that the team has been “working tirelessly” with Rodgers and his representation and they are “hopeful for a positive resolution.”

Shareholders cheer as Brian Gutekunst says “We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this off-season and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/NUn6o9g3om — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: “We want him back we’re committed to him in 2021 and beyond. He is our leader and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AeD42uKxF4 — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy: “Obviously it’s been a challenging situation with Aaron and us. But let’s not forget all the amazing things Aaron has done for this organization….he’s a phenomenal talent and we’re happy to have him” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/N93q4KOn1L — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that sources tell him a deal is close to being finalized between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Schefter, the deal involves bringing Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, but once finalized, would help set up Rodgers’ departure from the team after this season.

Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Schefter reports that according to sources, the 2023 year in his current contract deal would be voided, and Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income this year to give the team more cap room now.

*The Packers would agree to review Aaron Rodgers' situation at the end of this season, per sources. https://t.co/Ku9X9k9lXP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

*Aaron Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income this year to give the Packers more cap room now.



•Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers’ issues with the team. https://t.co/Ku9X9k9lXP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Schefter’s report comes on the same day as the Packers’ shareholders meeting.

Schefter also tweeted that sources tell him wide receiver Davante Adams is now willing to listen to more contract discussions with the team.

Action 2 News and Sports will have coverage of the shareholders meeting tonight.

A smattering of boos mixed into the requisite clapping as Packers president Mark Murphy and his president executive committee (and GM Brian Gutekunst) take the stage shortly after 11.



One shareholder yelled: “You’re not on Lombardi time, you’re late.” pic.twitter.com/sniJAUYJBg — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Packers president Mark Murphy left no doubt about his support for GM Brian Gutekunst: “He’s just done an outstanding job. I have tremendous confidence in him and he is the man to lead us going forward.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Loudest cheer so far was when GM Brian Gutekunst mentioned Aaron Rodgers winning his third MVP among the 2020 season highlights. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy praised the job he's doing and introduced Brian Gutekunst as "the person to lead our program going forward", one shareholder barked "Aaron Rodgers doesn't agree." — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) July 26, 2021

Shareholders keeping the spirit alive before the annual meeting began @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FVorEWFk4v — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

