UW-Platteville to operate at full face-to-face capacity

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Platteville is welcoming students, faculty and staff back to its three campuses at full face-to-face capacities for the 2021-22 academic school year.

According to Chancellor Dennis J. Shields, more than 90% of classes are scheduled to operate in-person, an even larger percentage than pre-pandemic.

“I am excited for this upcoming academic year and the traditional college experience that our students will be returning to or experiencing for the first time,” Chancellor Shields said. “It is because of the willingness of our students, faculty and staff – on all three campuses – to adapt to changes last year and respect their peers and greater communities that we are now in a position to re-open fully face-to-face.”

Pioneer athletic events will also welcome fans to home events at full capacity. Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, UW-Platteville said. Community members can expect to see traditional campus events such as the parade and fireworks, which were cancelled last year.

“I am asking all students to take the Pioneer Promise 2021 and do their part, as a member of our communities, to stay healthy and respect their peers,” Chancellor Shields said.

Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated individuals must continue wearing face coverings indoors.

UW-Platteville will begin its 156th academic year on Thursday, Sept. 2 on its campuses in Platteville, Baraboo and Richland Center.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.