A Warm and Humid Start to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm and humid conditions are expected for the first part of the week but cooler and more pleasant conditions will be moving in for the end of the week. High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today. The ridge will bring in sunshine and hot conditions with highs expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over most of the southern part of the state. Humidity levels will increase overnight and very humid conditions are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through Wednesday night and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels are expected by the end of the week. Highs will be back in the lower 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Very warm conditions are expected early this week. A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures by Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

