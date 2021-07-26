Advertisement

A Warm and Humid Start to the Week

Cooler conditions are expected by the end of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm and humid conditions are expected for the first part of the week but cooler and more pleasant conditions will be moving in for the end of the week. High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today. The ridge will bring in sunshine and hot conditions with highs expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over most of the southern part of the state. Humidity levels will increase overnight and very humid conditions are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through Wednesday night and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels are expected by the end of the week. Highs will be back in the lower 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Very warm conditions are expected early this week. A cold front will bring in cooler...
Very warm conditions are expected early this week. A cold front will bring in cooler temperatures by Thursday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

Humidity increases throughout the week. Heat Index values could top the mid 90s - near 100°F by...
Humidity Rises; Watching the Heat Index by Mid-Week
First Alert - Borderline dangerous heat will be possible this week
Forecast Max Heat Index - Madison
First Alert - Borderline dangerous heat will be possible this week
Hot weather continues through next week. High temperatures will stay in the low-mid 90s....
July heat & humidity here to stay