What fans can expect at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The college football season is right around the corner, and Camp Randall is ready for the season, throwing open its doors to fans this fall.

The University of Wisconsin Badgers football team will host full capacity crowds for the upcoming season. Instead of empty seats and cardboard cutouts, over 80,000 fans will be filing into home games in Madison. Staff at UW are thrilled.

“We are so happy to be welcoming fans back to football games,” said Brian Lucas, the director of football brand and communications at UW. “We know the players are excited to have the fans back too.”

Single-game tickets are now available for football games. Lucas says the Badgers are following CDC guidelines with the return of fans, so masks will not be required, and the stadium will continue to offer a host of sanitization stations throughout the stadium.

“We know that everyone isn’t comfortable yet, which is why this is a rollover year for our season ticket holders not ready to return just yet,” said Lucas. “We do think that seeing crowds out at the Deer District and the atmosphere of the championship celebration in Milwaukee put people in the mood for a sports atmosphere.”

The atmosphere will be even more festive for the home opener against Penn State on September 4th, which will be a strip-out game.

Lucas says that the season ticket reorder percentage has been almost 92%, and the student season tickets sold out for the 28th consecutive year.

Tickets can be found on the UW Badgers website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.