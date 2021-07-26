Advertisement

Wisconsin athletes compete in Monday’s Olympic events

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full gear Monday, as several events continue their competitions and several athletes with ties to Wisconsin compete. Here’s a look at who’s competing today.

3x3 Basketball

Women’s Pool Play will have four games at 12 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. You can watch live on the NBC Olympics website through a TV provider sign-in.

Rae Lin D'Alie (right)
Rae Lin D'Alie (right)(Michael Conroy | AP)

Rae Lin D’alie of Waterford went to UW-Madison and played in Italy - FIBA 3x3. While playing for UW Basketball (2006-10) Rae started 131 of 132 games, setting a university record for consecutive games played and started.

Instagram: @rmdalie11

Sailing

Preliminary races in the women’s 49er FX begin at 10 p.m. You can watch live.

Stephanie Roble of East Troy won a bronze in 2020 during the World Championship and participated in the event in 2014, 2017 and 2018. She also received the silver in the Pan American Game Lima in 2019. Instagram: @stephanieroble

Softball

Team USA plays Japan during the Opening Round, Game 13at 2 a.m. Monday You can watch on NBC.

Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a...
Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a softball game against Australia in Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison is on Team Canada. While at UW, she ranked third in the school’s history batting average with a .369 career clip. Her .527 on-base percentage ranks second at UW. Instagram: @kelseyharshman

Volleyball

USA’s Women’s volleyball Pool B plays China at 9:05 p.m. You can watch live.

Lauren Carlini
Lauren Carlini(Elaine Thompson | AP)

Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison was chosen MVP and Best Setter at the 2018 Pan American Cup where she started all six matches, ultimately leading the U.S. to gold. Twitter: @laurencarlini Instagram: @laurencarlini

