15-year-old from Portage set to compete in CrossFit games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 2020 NOBULL CrossFit Games set to begin in Madison Tuesday, a Wisconsin teen is preparing to make her competition debut.

Inspired by her mom, 15-year-old Ryleigh Wilke from Portage has worked out in a CrossFit gym for nearly two years.

“I started it just as a hobby. I saw my mom doing it, and I was like that is super cool, and I wanted to get involved but my gym would not let me start until I was 14,” she said. “I was dying to get started, and I started and pretty much fell in love with it.”

On Tuesday, Wilke will put her skills to the test against other teens at the Alliant Energy Center.

“I’ve always been an active person, I’ve always liked competition,” she said.

According to CrossFit officials, Wilke is one of just two total Wisconsin athletes taking part in this year’s games. In all, there are more than 600 from around the world participating.

“A lot of people think it is just weight lifting,” Wilke said. “You have to lift heavy, you have to run, swimming and biking- it’s just everything.”

The games run until August 1.

