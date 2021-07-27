ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and severe storms possible Wednesday - Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There will be two types of weather threats that will impact the area on Wednesday. The first will be the potential for dangerous heat Wednesday afternoon. Max heat indices will be near 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The second will be a complex of strong storms that will pose a threat of severe weather Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

ALERT DAY - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

A weakening line of rain showers and storms dropped from north to south across the area Tuesday morning. The rain and clouds Tuesday morning will likely keep the temperatures down a little Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s compared to near 90 degrees. It is still going to very warm, if not hot, and humid, especially if the clouds and rain clear. If the sun comes out Tuesday afternoon, there will be the potential for scattered rain showers, downpours and storms to redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. If storms develop, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds, hail, locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Places west of Madison will likely have the best chance of rain and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Tuesday & Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

A slight chance of rain and storms will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Much of the area will likely stay dry, though. Tuesday night is going to be warm and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

DANGEROUS HEAT

Dangerous heat will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, the humidity is going to make it feel oppressive outside. The higher humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Heat index values could be above 90 degrees from noon through 8 p.m. This is the time frame to take heat precautions and limit the time you spend outside. Max heat index values could top 100 degrees in spots.

Temperature Vs Heat Index Forecast - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Make sure to take heat precautions and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke if you have to be outside Wednesday afternoon.

Heat Safety - Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (WMTV NBC15)

THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER

Much of the day on Wednesday is going to be hot, humid and mostly sunny. A few rain showers, downpours and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the greatest threat of thunderstorms and severe weather will come Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. A complex of strong storms is expected to develop across central and northern Wisconsin late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening. This rain and thunderstorm activity will impact the area from northwest to southeast across the area. Right now, it looks like places northeast of Madison could have the highest storm chances. This is also the area that could be under the greatest threat of severe weather. Keep in mind, these storms have not formed and where the storms develop will determine where they will track.

Future Radar Wednesday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

The strongest storms within this complex could pose a threat of severe weather. The main threat will likely be damaging wind gusts. Hail, locally heavy rain and lightning will also be possible. With a complex, or line of storms, expected to impact the area, the tornado threat will likely remain low, but it is not zero.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The rain, storms and threat of severe weather will likely be gone by the time you wake up on Thursday. Thursday will be a mostly sunny, warm and not as humid. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. The nicer weather will stick around for the end of the workweek. Friday still looks like it is going to be the pick day of the workweek to get outside. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s. Plus, the humidity levels on Friday will not be off the charts.

Saturday will be the warmer and more humid half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will impact the area Saturday through Saturday night. This front will bring in a chance of rain showers and storms and knock our temperatures down. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The best part about the forecast on Sunday will be the lower humidity levels.

