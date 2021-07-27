Arrests made following weapons violation on Madison west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers reported to the west side of Madison following multiple calls about a weapons violation.

According to MPD, officers arrived at the 2100 block of Fisher Street near Penn Park after a woman reported being threatened by two men with guns near her residence.

Two suspects, Van C Jackson, 26, and Reginald D Moore, 36, were found nearby on Taft Street and officers observed one of the suspects discard a firearm, MPD said.

Jackson was charged with Felony Threats to Injure, Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping and 1 count Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Moore was charged with Party to the Crime of Felony Threats to Injure, Disorderly Conduct while Armed, 1 Count Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, a Probation Hold and an outstanding warrant for Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

