Brewers’ Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with Keston Hiura after scoring on a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with Keston Hiura after scoring on a single by Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19, Brewers general manager David Stearns announced Tuesday.

Yelich, who is reportedly fully vaccinated, first discovered symptoms Monday afternoon, according to Stearns. He described it as a “breakthrough case,” meaning Yelich contracted the virus despite having the vaccine. Stearns reported that Yelich is in “good spirits.”

As a result of Yelich’s positive case, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days, per MLB’s COVID-19 protocols. Infielder Jace Peterson was also a close-contact and will be out for seven days.

No games are expected to be postponed.

Yelich is hitting .235 with six home runs and 28 RBI’s in 67 games this year.

