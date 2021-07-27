Brewers’ Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19, Brewers general manager David Stearns announced Tuesday.

Yelich, who is reportedly fully vaccinated, first discovered symptoms Monday afternoon, according to Stearns. He described it as a “breakthrough case,” meaning Yelich contracted the virus despite having the vaccine. Stearns reported that Yelich is in “good spirits.”

As a result of Yelich’s positive case, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days, per MLB’s COVID-19 protocols. Infielder Jace Peterson was also a close-contact and will be out for seven days.

OF Christian Yelich placed on the injured list (COVID-19). INF/OF Jace Peterson placed on the injured list (COVID-19 contact). OF Lorenzo Cain reinstated from the 10-day injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cCibxTSxQc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 27, 2021

No games are expected to be postponed.

Yelich is hitting .235 with six home runs and 28 RBI’s in 67 games this year.

