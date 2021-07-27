CrossFit Games return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games begin Tuesday in Madison, and staff anticipates thousands of fans to arrive with the athletes.

The CrossFit Games features men’s and women’s competitions, along with team events, all at the Alliant Energy Center. Competition groups are separated by age, with teen competitions included in the festivities. The games open with a new addition this year, the adaptive athletes, who are competing with significant and permanent impairment.

There is plenty for the fans as well.

Fans can go to pavilions for gear, food and training. Trainers will be available at stations to offer techniques and form to improve your next workout. And the CrossFit Games app includes a scavenger hunt, with the opportunity to win prizes by going to local participating businesses.

For details on parking or a map of the venue, go to the Crossfit Games website. To get tickets, you can go to Destination Madison’s website.

The games start Tuesday and finish on Sunday. The CrossFit Games also is available to watch on several streams and the CrossFit Games YouTube channel.

