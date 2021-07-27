CrossFit’s Elijah “EZ” Muhammad inspires Madison youth through fitness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the 2021 NoBull CrossFit games kicked off in Madison, young athletes in the area had a chance to learn from one of the best.

Two-time CrossFit games athlete Elijah “EZ” Muhammad visited a group of teens at Madison’s Goodman Center Tuesday morning. He gave them an intense fitness lesson and finished with an inspirational conversation about achieving life goals.

He’s the founder of the non-profit Project Onyx, which aims to eliminate the barriers many people of color face in achieving active and healthy lifestyles.

“From building confidence in our bodies, to feeling positive about pushing through a workout, we take those byproducts into our daily lives,” said Muhammad.

He feels that fitness can serve as a pathway to future success for many young people.

Elijah “EZ” Muhammad sits with Madison youth to converse following a workout (Erin Sullivan)

“Working out is just the start of it. It’s something that we all have access to or we all should have access to. Just allowing that access allows for a kid to just realize that I’m stronger than what I thought and I can accomplish more than what I believe,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad says he grew up in a rough neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio with a lack of resources and diversity. That’s something he hopes to help change for as many children as possible through his fitness lessons.

He commended the resources and environment that the Goodman Center provides for these children.

“For the Goodman Center to provide that opportunity for youth is amazing. They don’t know what they have now, but they’ll realize it when they get older,” said Muhammad.

