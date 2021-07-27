Daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit numbers not seen since April

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since April, almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were found in Wisconsin Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 983 COVID-19 cases were confirmed out of the 618,298 in Wisconsin to date. The last time the number of daily cases surpassed the 1,000-mark in the state was 1,049 cases on April 8.

In turn, the state’s seven-day rolling average also skyrocketed Tuesday from the previous day. DHS notes the new rolling average is 419, up from 343 the day before.

The rolling average has more than quintupled over the past month, with health officials noting it was at 72 cases on June 6.

COVID-19 deaths have remained low despite the high daily case numbers, with health officials noting one new death on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,340 people have died from the coronavirus.

3 million Wisconsinites vaccinated

Wisconsin breached the 3 million-mark in terms of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The state reports 3,003,290 people have received at least their first vaccine, while around 2.8 million people have completed their vaccine series.

So far this week, 4,679 vaccines were administered to residents out of the 5.6 million doses given out.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.