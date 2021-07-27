FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very warm and humid conditions are expected over the next couple days but cooler and more pleasant conditions will be moving in for the end of the week. High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today. The ridge will bring in sunshine and hot conditions with highs expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over most of the southern part of the state. Humidity levels will be on the increase and very humid conditions are expected for today, Wednesday and Thursday. By Wednesday afternoon, heat indices could reach, or exceed 100 degrees. A cold front will move through Wednesday night and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe. NBC15 meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms could contain strong wind and large hail. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels are expected by the end of the week. Highs will be back in the lower 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity as well as the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. (wmtv weather)

Heat and humidity tomorrow afternoon will lead to the development of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Threat to the north and northeast of Madison. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High 91. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 72. Wind: West 5.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 93.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 85.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.