Forward Theater returns to in-person theater with themes of perserverance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As live entertainment slowly returns to Madison, Forward Theater joins the lineup for stage performances this fall.

Beginning in September, the 2021-22 Nevertheless season will run in the Playhouse at the Overture Center.

“The plays that make up our Nevertheless season are so perfect for the moment we find ourselves in,” Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray said. “They feature characters who persevere, who persist, who get knocked down and stand up again, and - most importantly - keep trying.”

The Plays :

Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles? by Adrienne Kennedy & Adam P. Kennedy September 9 - 26, 2021

The Amateurs by Jordan Harrison November 4 - 21, 2021

The Mytilenean Debate by Quan Barry (Forward Theater Writer in Residence) February 24 - March 13, 2022

Russian Troll Farm by Sarah Gancher April 21 - May 8, 2022



Single tickets for each production will go on sale one month prior at Overture.org. You may also purchase season subscriptions at ForwardTheater.com.

Proof of vaccination may be required to attend Forward Theater performances. Details on up-to-date vaccination and mask requirements will be available on ForwardTheater.com.

Digital versions of productions will be available for patrons who cannot/choose not to attend a live performance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.