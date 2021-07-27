Henry Vilas Zoo burglarized overnight Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Items were stolen overnight Tuesday from the Henry Vilas Zoo, police officers say.

Madison Police Department’s report states that officers responded to the zoo around 9:25 a.m. for reports of a burglary.

Officers believe a suspect came into the zoo overnight and then stole items. MPD did not say what was stolen.

MPD is still investigating.

This isn’t the first time the Henry Vilas Zoo has been the subject of a robbery. In June, MPD reported a man smashed a zoo donation box and allegedly took money that allows it to remain free for visitors.

Zoo surveillance video was able to capture the man in the gift shop.

