Advertisement

Madison children get into Olympic spirit

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children in Madison got into the Olympic spirit Monday at Hilldale.

Hilldale Shopping Center hosted the Olympic-style event for children that included crafts, snacks and superhero appearances.

After a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, the event gave residents such as Alisa Sleep the opportunity to have fun and celebrate a historic Olympic Games.

“I think it’s just really fun to celebrate the Olympics,” said Sleep. “It’s something that only happens every four years and it’s I think it’s really neat for kids to be able to see the importance of it.”

Proceeds from the event also went toward the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
2 teens injured after vehicles crashes into Grant Co. ditch, starts on fire

Latest News

Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Tired of ‘sexualization,’ German women’s gymnastics team wears unitards