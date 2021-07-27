Madison children get into Olympic spirit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children in Madison got into the Olympic spirit Monday at Hilldale.

Hilldale Shopping Center hosted the Olympic-style event for children that included crafts, snacks and superhero appearances.

After a year of staying inside due to the pandemic, the event gave residents such as Alisa Sleep the opportunity to have fun and celebrate a historic Olympic Games.

“I think it’s just really fun to celebrate the Olympics,” said Sleep. “It’s something that only happens every four years and it’s I think it’s really neat for kids to be able to see the importance of it.”

Proceeds from the event also went toward the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

