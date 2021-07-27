Advertisement

Madison hit-and-run suspect remains at large

Joseph Mitchell
Joseph Mitchell(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 22-year-old man who allegedly forced a bystander at gunpoint to drive him from the scene of a hit-and-run last month remains at large.

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Dept. released the suspect’s name, identifying him as Joseph Mitchell, and asked the public for information locating him. Mitchell stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 198 lbs., and could be armed, MPD’s update stated.

According to its previous report, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run in which someone was hurt around 1 p.m., on June 24, near S. Gammon Rd. and Tree Lane. At the time, investigators determined that the suspect vehicle had been stolen.

Following the crash, Mitchell allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who stopped to assist and demanded to be driven from the scene, according to police. The report noted that after driving the suspect away, the bystander returned to report what happened.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Halderson missing person, homicide investigation turns to Johnson Creek landfill
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Henry Vilas Zoo burglarized overnight Tuesday
Two Louisiana artists took home Grammy awards Sunday, Jan. 26, and a music teacher from...
Forward Theater returns to in-person theater with themes of perserverance
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Daily COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit numbers not seen since April
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with Keston Hiura after scoring on a...
Brewers’ Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19