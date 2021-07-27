Madison hit-and-run suspect remains at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 22-year-old man who allegedly forced a bystander at gunpoint to drive him from the scene of a hit-and-run last month remains at large.

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Dept. released the suspect’s name, identifying him as Joseph Mitchell, and asked the public for information locating him. Mitchell stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 198 lbs., and could be armed, MPD’s update stated.

According to its previous report, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run in which someone was hurt around 1 p.m., on June 24, near S. Gammon Rd. and Tree Lane. At the time, investigators determined that the suspect vehicle had been stolen.

Following the crash, Mitchell allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who stopped to assist and demanded to be driven from the scene, according to police. The report noted that after driving the suspect away, the bystander returned to report what happened.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.

