Madison PD will enhance patrols this week to curb hazardous driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will increase the number of its patrols throughout the city this week to crack down on dangerous driving.

Projects will focus on hazardous driving on East Washington Avenue, Highway 30, Johnson/Gorham Street, the Beltline and University Avenue. The police department also stated it would work on other areas of the city as well.

Madison PD noted the extra enforcement is the result of traffic overtime grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MPD officers also enhanced the number of patrols over the weekend to crack down on speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

The police department stated it upped its patrols on East Washington Avenue from 1st Street to 4th Street on Saturday.

Officers performed nine traffic stops, eight of which were for speeding and one was for texting while driving.

MPD noted one person was arrested for having open intoxicants in their vehicle.

