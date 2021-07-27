Mother who neglected medical treatment for fatally injured son sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Dodge County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after she didn’t provide medical treatment for her child who had been fatally injured and neglected.

Jamie Hildebrandt was home with her three children when her mother arrived and wanted to see the children, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office stated. Hildebrandt told her mother no, because one of the children was sick.

The district attorney’s office continued, saying when the grandmother went back to the child’s room, she found the 3-year-old boy unresponsive. A medical examiner later pronounced him dead.

Authorities who investigated the case found the boy died of internal abdominal injuries that resulted in a blood loss. Hildebrandt told detectives that she laid the child on the floor to change his diaper, forgot he was there and then accidentally stepped on him when she got out of the shower.

The district attorney’s office stated that she did not take the child to a doctor and he died hours later.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg recommended the maximum sentence for Hildebrandt’s actions. She will also have 10 years of extended supervision.

“The child died alone, in sorrow and pain, after being hidden away by his mother while she went about her day,” said Klomberg. “Any stranger would have acted to help this child, yet the women who gave birth to him could not be bothered. Her actions are truly despicable.”

A pediatrician hired to look at the case also found the child had been chronically neglected, and a different doctor hired to look at the case said any “reasonable adult caring for a child” should have realized when the child was hurt and needed help.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.