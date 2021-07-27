Advertisement

Shell casings found on Madison west side following report of shots fired

Here is the shots fired scene. Tanager Trail and Kroncke Dr. Counted at least 9 shell casings. A number of children also in the neighborhood.(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to Tanager Trail and Kroncke Drive following reports of shots fired.

A member of the NBC15 News Team who lives in the area reported hearing approximately a dozen shots around 10:30 a.m.

At least nine shell casings were found and there are no known injuries, according to MPD. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

