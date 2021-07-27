No wins from Wisconsinites during Tuesday’s Olympics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Neither the Team USA Women’s Soccer team or Softball team won during their Olympic competitions. Both teams have one Wisconsinite playing.

Soccer

USA tied with Australia 0-0 in the last of the three Olympic stage games. Now, they’re advancing to the knockout round.

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (Martin Mejia | AP)

Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) and won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.

Softball

Team USA lost 0-2 to Japan in the gold medal game. Japan also won the gold in 2008.

Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a softball game against Australia in Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison is on Team Canada. While at UW, she ranked third in the school’s history batting average with a .369 career clip. Her .527 on-base percentage ranks second at UW.

