No wins from Wisconsinites during Tuesday’s Olympics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Neither the Team USA Women’s Soccer team or Softball team won during their Olympic competitions. Both teams have one Wisconsinite playing.
Soccer
USA tied with Australia 0-0 in the last of the three Olympic stage games. Now, they’re advancing to the knockout round.
Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) and won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.
- Twitter: @roselavelle
- Instagram: @lavellerose
Softball
Team USA lost 0-2 to Japan in the gold medal game. Japan also won the gold in 2008.
Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison is on Team Canada. While at UW, she ranked third in the school’s history batting average with a .369 career clip. Her .527 on-base percentage ranks second at UW.
- Instagram: @kelseyharshman
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.