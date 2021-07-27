One dead after Jefferson County home explosion

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday after a home exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.

WMTJ reports officials have not yet stated the cause of the explosion, but the house was leveled in the explosion.

The explosion happened on Water Street in Rome around 1:48 p.m., officials said, and fire marshals were on scene to investigate.

So far, no other injuries have been reported, but debris from the home has stretched throughout the street.

Residents who were displaced due to the home explosion, the sheriff’s office said the Sullivan Community Center on N3866 West Street is open. The Red Cross will also be sent to the area to help families affected by the explosion.

An NBC15 crew is headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details develop.

******HOME EXPLOSION - Attention Residents of Rome****** For those residents who have been displaced due to the home... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.